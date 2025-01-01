About this product
Cali Fields THC-A Disposable Vape offers a convenient and effortless way to enjoy THC-A. Pre-filled with 2 grams (2000mg) of THC-A concentrate and natural hemp terpenes, this device comes in six different strains, each providing effects to suit any user's preference. Featuring a rechargeable battery and a ceramic coil heating element, it ensures a smooth and seamless vaping experience.
The Cali Fields Disposable Vape features a pre-heat button for a smooth and flavorful vaping experience. Simply press the button to activate the pre-heat function, allowing the device to warm up before inhaling for optimal performance. An LED indicator light shows the remaining battery life, keeping you informed.
Made from durable and lightweight polycarbonate, this disposable vape is easy to carry and designed for single-use. Once all the concentrate has been consumed, simply dispose of the device.
What is Live Resin?
Live resin is made by flash freezing cannabis plants immediately after harvest to preserve their aromatic terpenes. This process results in a richer flavor and more intense effects compared to distillate-based products. The entourage effect is achieved through the harmonious interaction of cannabinoids and terpenes, creating a more powerful experience.
Cali Fields Strains:
◦ Rainbow Sherbet #11 (Indica)
◦ Purple Haze (Sativa)
◦ Jealousy (Hybrid)
◦ King Louis XIII (Indica)
◦ Sour Diesel (Sativa)
◦ Lemon Cherry Gelato (Hybrid)
Cali Fields 2 Gram THC-A Disposable Vape King Louis XIII (Indica
Aventus 8
order on brand's website
About this product
About this brand
Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
Sunny Sun
CEO
