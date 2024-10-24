About this product
Chem Dog Slide Piece All-In-One 7g Sativa
by Aventus 8
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this strain
Chem Dog D is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Chem Dog D is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Chem Dog D typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Chem Dog D’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Dog D, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
