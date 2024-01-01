About this product
Cookies THC Blend Vaporizer - 5000mg Hawaiian Rain
by Aventus 8
HybridTHC —CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
About this strain
Hawaiian Rain is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between London Pound Mints x Jealousy—it’s a proper family affair that brings out the best of the Cookies family of strains. Hawaiian Rain parts the proverbial clouds with a strong, tingling indica-backed euphoria. It has a unique palate that blends diesel cake terps with lavender and berry notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hawaiian Rain, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item