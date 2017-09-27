Disposable Vape Delta 9 Ice OG Kush Hybrid

The aventus8 Disposable Vape Pens are the latest release featuring everyone's favorite Delta 9 THC. They come in a discreet and easily portable refillable device that contains 2 grams of Delta 9 THC per disposable!

aventus8 disposable vape pens feature Delta 9 THC, delivering a whole new level of high. All Delta 9 THC vaporizers are manufactured, hemp-derived Delta-9 and Live Rosin in accordance with federal regulations and legal limits with premium ingredients backed by independent laboratory testing.

Disposable vape pen capacity: 2 grams (2000 mg)
Contains: Delta 9 and Live Rosin
Charging: USB-C Port: (Not included)
Long lasting rechargeable battery
Farm Bill Compliant
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Third Party Tested

*You must be 21 years or older to purchase this product.

OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” or "Ocean Grown" indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity. Many people have different names for the acronym, but real OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:

At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.

Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:

Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.

Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:

At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.

Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:

Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.

Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:

Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.

Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.

Sunny Sun
CEO
