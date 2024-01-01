About this product
About this strain
Banana Berry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Punch and Strawberry Banana strains. This strain has a delicious flavor and aroma that combine the fruity notes of bananas, strawberries, and berries with a hint of haze. Banana Berry is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Berry effects include relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Berry when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, appetite loss, and stress. Bred by Revolutionary Clinics, Banana Berry features flavors like banana, berry, and haze. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. Banana Berry is a rare and exotic strain that is not easy to find, but worth trying if you come across it. This strain has a dense and frosty appearance with orange hairs and a coating of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Berry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.