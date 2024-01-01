About this product
About this strain
Grapefruit Durban is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Durban Poison and Grapefruit. The terpenes from Grapefruit make this strain smell like citrus with a taste that is both sweet and sour - just like a pink grapefruit. Smoking Grapefruit Durban will give you a cerebral, energetic and motivating high that can be felt throughout your entire body. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help fight fatigue. Grapefruit Durban buds are frosty and dotted with bright orange hairs.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
