About this product
About this strain
Pancake Ice is a sativa marijuana strain. This strain was created by Houseplant Cannabis, a California-based cannabis company founded by Seth Rogan. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Pancake Ice - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
