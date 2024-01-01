LIVE ROSIN PANCAKE ICE SATIVA TORCH THC-A DISPOSABLE VAPE PEN 2.5G

by Aventus 8
SativaTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Experience the warmth and comfort of a lazy Sunday morning brunch with Pancake Ice. This delectable flavor combines the rich buttery taste of freshly made pancakes with a cool, refreshing twist, making it the perfect treat any time of day. Elevate your disposable hemp experience to new heights with our Live Rosin THC-A blend, perfectly paired with the Diamond 2.0 device. Expertly crafted from scratch, the Diamond 2.0 incorporates three advanced technologies: the Firebug engine, Focus Flow, and Vision+ Display. These innovations seamlessly deliver consistency, flavor, and effects like never before. Our potent THC-A Rosin blend enhances your journey with optimal THC-A levels, enriched by Delta 9 and natural terpenes. Dive into a handpicked selection of ten flavors meticulously designed to provide a rich and flavorful experience with every puff. Discover Live Rosin THC-A and Diamond 2.0. Type: Sativa Blend: Live Rosin Blend Main Cannabinoid: THC-a Active Cannabinoid: Delta-8 Device: Diamond 2.0 Capacity: 2.5g Type: Disposable Finish: White Soft Finish Function: Vision+ LED Display, Firebug Engine, Focus Flow, Preheat, Single Button Operation, USB-C Charging

About this strain

Pancake Ice is a sativa marijuana strain. This strain was created by Houseplant Cannabis, a California-based cannabis company founded by Seth Rogan. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Pancake Ice - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
About this brand

Aventus 8
