MIND MELT MUSHROOM STRAWBERRY MIMOSA SATIVA TORCH THCA DISPOSABLE VAPE PEN 3.5G

Aventus 8
SativaTHC 14%CBD —
Strain rating:
Start your day right with Strawberry Mimosa, a delightful combination of juicy strawberries and bubbly champagne notes that will make every moment feel like a celebration. Experience a journey of relaxation with Mind Melt. Our unique THC-A and Mushroom Extract blend delivers 3.5 grams of stress-melting tranquility. Enjoy it whenever and wherever you desire with our convenient 3.5g box device, complete with preheating capabilities. Type: Sativa Capacity: 3.5g Blend: Mind Melt Blend Main Cannabinoids: Mushroom extract Infused with THC-A Finish: Black Soft Touch Function: Preheat, Single Button Operation, USB-C Charging

Strawberry Mimosa is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Clementine. This strain is a sweet and fruity treat, with a strawberry and citrus flavor that has hints of champagne. Strawberry Mimosa is 14% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a uplifting and euphoric experience. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Mimosa effects include happy, uplifted, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Mimosa when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Hall of Flamez, Strawberry Mimosa features flavors like sweet, strawberry and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a refreshing and mood-enhancing effect. The average price of Strawberry Mimosa typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. This strain is perfect for daytime use, as it can induce a blissful sensation and a social mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Mimosa, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:

At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.

Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:

Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.

Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:

At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.

Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:

Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.

Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:

Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.

Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.

Sunny Sun
CEO
