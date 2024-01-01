Pink Picasso - 4G Live Resin Disposable vape

by Aventus 8
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here

About this product

Pink Picasso, with its grapefruit flavor, offers a zesty twist to spark creativity and a high-quality THC-A resin experience.

Grapefruit-inspired custom sauce terpenes
Balanced hybrid chill
Premium THC-A live resin
Unleash your creativity with Pink Picasso. This Hybrid blend features a 4-gram device with THC-A live resin, a pre-heat button, autodraw technology, and custom-designed sauce terpenes for an artistic high.

FEATURING

4-Gram device
Exclusive THC-A live resin formulation
Pre-heat button
Autodraw technology
Custom designed sauce terpenes

About this strain

Pink Picasso is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Candyland with OZK X. Pink Picasso produces euphoric effects that leave you feeling blissful and uplifted. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it is relaxing, but will not leave you locked to the sofa. In fact, some consumers report this strain pairs well with exercise like yoga or pilates. Pink Picasso features a smooth citrus flavor profile with undertones of earthy pine. Pink Picasso is believed to be 26% THC, making it an ideal strain choice for experienced cannabis consumers. According to weed growers, the original breeder of Pink Picasso is Wonderbrett.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Aventus 8
Aventus 8
Shop products
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:

At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.

Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:

Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.

Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:

At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.

Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:

Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.

Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:

Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.

Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.

Sunny Sun
CEO
Notice a problem?Report this item