About this product
Kush Mint: Refreshing Hybrid Balance
Experience the refreshing blend of minty and earthy flavors with Platinum Blend’s 9 ML disposable vape in Kush Mint. This hybrid strain delivers a balanced high, combining a sense of euphoria and mental clarity with soothing body relaxation. Kush Mint is ideal for both daytime and evening use, offering a versatile and enjoyable vaping experience.
Kush Mint: Refreshing & Balanced Hybrid Vape
Kush Mint offers a refreshing mint flavor and balanced hybrid effects. This 9ML disposable vape is perfect for a mix of relaxation and energy.
Platinum Blend – Disposable Vape 9ML Kush Mint – Hybrid Key Features:
Flavor Profile: Kush Mint offers a refreshing fusion of minty and earthy flavors. The cool, invigorating minty taste is balanced by subtle earthy undertones, creating a crisp and enjoyable vaping experience.
Strain Type: Kush Mint is a hybrid strain, delivering a balanced high that combines both Indica and Sativa effects. This provides a mix of relaxation and mental clarity, making it suitable for various times of day.
Potent Formulation: Formulated with a powerful blend of THC-A, THC-P, THC-JD and DELTA 8, the 9 ML vape ensures a robust and effective high. It delivers both euphoric and soothing effects, enhancing your overall experience.
High Capacity: The 9ML capacity offers a generous amount of product, providing long-lasting use. This ample volume ensures extended enjoyment and convenience, reducing the need for frequent replacements.
Convenience: The disposable design eliminates the need for refilling or maintenance. Simply use until empty and dispose of the vape, offering a hassle-free and user-friendly solution for on-the-go vaping.
Portable and Discreet: The sleek and compact design makes the vape easy to carry and store. Its discreet size is perfect for use at home or while traveling, offering convenience and ease of use.
Smooth Vapor Production: Designed for consistent and smooth vapor delivery, the vape provides a pleasant and satisfying experience with each puff. The high-quality construction ensures optimal performance and enjoyment.
Versatile Effects: Ideal for any time of day, Kush Mint provides a well-rounded experience with both relaxation and mental stimulation. It’s perfect for unwinding after a busy day or enhancing focus and clarity.
Experience the refreshing blend of minty and earthy flavors with Platinum Blend’s 9 ML disposable vape in Kush Mint. This hybrid strain delivers a balanced high, combining a sense of euphoria and mental clarity with soothing body relaxation. Kush Mint is ideal for both daytime and evening use, offering a versatile and enjoyable vaping experience.
Kush Mint: Refreshing & Balanced Hybrid Vape
Kush Mint offers a refreshing mint flavor and balanced hybrid effects. This 9ML disposable vape is perfect for a mix of relaxation and energy.
Platinum Blend – Disposable Vape 9ML Kush Mint – Hybrid Key Features:
Flavor Profile: Kush Mint offers a refreshing fusion of minty and earthy flavors. The cool, invigorating minty taste is balanced by subtle earthy undertones, creating a crisp and enjoyable vaping experience.
Strain Type: Kush Mint is a hybrid strain, delivering a balanced high that combines both Indica and Sativa effects. This provides a mix of relaxation and mental clarity, making it suitable for various times of day.
Potent Formulation: Formulated with a powerful blend of THC-A, THC-P, THC-JD and DELTA 8, the 9 ML vape ensures a robust and effective high. It delivers both euphoric and soothing effects, enhancing your overall experience.
High Capacity: The 9ML capacity offers a generous amount of product, providing long-lasting use. This ample volume ensures extended enjoyment and convenience, reducing the need for frequent replacements.
Convenience: The disposable design eliminates the need for refilling or maintenance. Simply use until empty and dispose of the vape, offering a hassle-free and user-friendly solution for on-the-go vaping.
Portable and Discreet: The sleek and compact design makes the vape easy to carry and store. Its discreet size is perfect for use at home or while traveling, offering convenience and ease of use.
Smooth Vapor Production: Designed for consistent and smooth vapor delivery, the vape provides a pleasant and satisfying experience with each puff. The high-quality construction ensures optimal performance and enjoyment.
Versatile Effects: Ideal for any time of day, Kush Mint provides a well-rounded experience with both relaxation and mental stimulation. It’s perfect for unwinding after a busy day or enhancing focus and clarity.
Platinum Blend – Disposable Vape 9ML Kush Mint – Hybrid
Aventus 8Vape pens
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Kush Mint: Refreshing Hybrid Balance
Experience the refreshing blend of minty and earthy flavors with Platinum Blend’s 9 ML disposable vape in Kush Mint. This hybrid strain delivers a balanced high, combining a sense of euphoria and mental clarity with soothing body relaxation. Kush Mint is ideal for both daytime and evening use, offering a versatile and enjoyable vaping experience.
Kush Mint: Refreshing & Balanced Hybrid Vape
Kush Mint offers a refreshing mint flavor and balanced hybrid effects. This 9ML disposable vape is perfect for a mix of relaxation and energy.
Platinum Blend – Disposable Vape 9ML Kush Mint – Hybrid Key Features:
Flavor Profile: Kush Mint offers a refreshing fusion of minty and earthy flavors. The cool, invigorating minty taste is balanced by subtle earthy undertones, creating a crisp and enjoyable vaping experience.
Strain Type: Kush Mint is a hybrid strain, delivering a balanced high that combines both Indica and Sativa effects. This provides a mix of relaxation and mental clarity, making it suitable for various times of day.
Potent Formulation: Formulated with a powerful blend of THC-A, THC-P, THC-JD and DELTA 8, the 9 ML vape ensures a robust and effective high. It delivers both euphoric and soothing effects, enhancing your overall experience.
High Capacity: The 9ML capacity offers a generous amount of product, providing long-lasting use. This ample volume ensures extended enjoyment and convenience, reducing the need for frequent replacements.
Convenience: The disposable design eliminates the need for refilling or maintenance. Simply use until empty and dispose of the vape, offering a hassle-free and user-friendly solution for on-the-go vaping.
Portable and Discreet: The sleek and compact design makes the vape easy to carry and store. Its discreet size is perfect for use at home or while traveling, offering convenience and ease of use.
Smooth Vapor Production: Designed for consistent and smooth vapor delivery, the vape provides a pleasant and satisfying experience with each puff. The high-quality construction ensures optimal performance and enjoyment.
Versatile Effects: Ideal for any time of day, Kush Mint provides a well-rounded experience with both relaxation and mental stimulation. It’s perfect for unwinding after a busy day or enhancing focus and clarity.
Experience the refreshing blend of minty and earthy flavors with Platinum Blend’s 9 ML disposable vape in Kush Mint. This hybrid strain delivers a balanced high, combining a sense of euphoria and mental clarity with soothing body relaxation. Kush Mint is ideal for both daytime and evening use, offering a versatile and enjoyable vaping experience.
Kush Mint: Refreshing & Balanced Hybrid Vape
Kush Mint offers a refreshing mint flavor and balanced hybrid effects. This 9ML disposable vape is perfect for a mix of relaxation and energy.
Platinum Blend – Disposable Vape 9ML Kush Mint – Hybrid Key Features:
Flavor Profile: Kush Mint offers a refreshing fusion of minty and earthy flavors. The cool, invigorating minty taste is balanced by subtle earthy undertones, creating a crisp and enjoyable vaping experience.
Strain Type: Kush Mint is a hybrid strain, delivering a balanced high that combines both Indica and Sativa effects. This provides a mix of relaxation and mental clarity, making it suitable for various times of day.
Potent Formulation: Formulated with a powerful blend of THC-A, THC-P, THC-JD and DELTA 8, the 9 ML vape ensures a robust and effective high. It delivers both euphoric and soothing effects, enhancing your overall experience.
High Capacity: The 9ML capacity offers a generous amount of product, providing long-lasting use. This ample volume ensures extended enjoyment and convenience, reducing the need for frequent replacements.
Convenience: The disposable design eliminates the need for refilling or maintenance. Simply use until empty and dispose of the vape, offering a hassle-free and user-friendly solution for on-the-go vaping.
Portable and Discreet: The sleek and compact design makes the vape easy to carry and store. Its discreet size is perfect for use at home or while traveling, offering convenience and ease of use.
Smooth Vapor Production: Designed for consistent and smooth vapor delivery, the vape provides a pleasant and satisfying experience with each puff. The high-quality construction ensures optimal performance and enjoyment.
Versatile Effects: Ideal for any time of day, Kush Mint provides a well-rounded experience with both relaxation and mental stimulation. It’s perfect for unwinding after a busy day or enhancing focus and clarity.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
Notice a problem?Report this item