About Our Delta 8 Infused Gummies Our Delta 8 infused gummies deliver a delicious flavor with each bite. They taste alike normal gummies, with zero hemp taste. They usually take between 25-90 minutes to begin working. However, once the sensations set in, they often last up to six hours or more. Aventus delta 8 infused gummies contain 60mg per gummy and come in six different flavors, mixed berry, sour worms, raspberry, blueberry lemonade, watermelon. Serving Size: typically, 1/2 a gummy or 1 gummy, differing on your prior THC usage. Our delta 8 gummies can last over a year if stored correctly in a cool place like a refrigerator. Product Description



Vegan

Total D8 Content: 600mg

D8 THC Content Per Gummy:30mg

Gummies per Pack:20

Container: Resealable Mylar bags

Ingredients: Sugar, Corn syrup, Fruit Pectin, Distilled Water, Delta8 THC distillate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Potassium Sorbate, Baking soda, Citric Acid,

Delta 8 Origin Material: Hemp

Disclosures: NOT FOR SALE! in the following states: AK, AZ, AR, CO, DE, ID, IA, NE, NY, MS, MT, RI, UT.

DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINARY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT

Consult a physician before using this product

Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use.

Delta 8 THC will likely cause you to fail a drug test. Do not use this product if you need to pass a drug test.

Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Delta 8 THC extract 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory, and it is up to you to confirm with your local state laws. We retain the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with H.R. 2: The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill. Aventus8 is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory, and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.

Show more