Torch CRYO THC-A Cured Live Resin | 7.5G Paradise OG (Hybrid)
by Aventus 8
HybridTHC 9%CBD —
About this strain
Paradise OG is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Love and Valhalla. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Paradise OG is 9% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Paradise OG typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Paradise OG’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Paradise OG, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
