About this product
Torch THC-P LIVE RESIN Disposable Vape Funky Charms Hybrid 1G
by Aventus 8
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this strain
Funky Charms is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grease Monkey and Rainbow Chip. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, sleepy, and euphoric. Funky Charms has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Funky Charms, before let us know! Leave a review.
