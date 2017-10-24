Torch THC-P LIVE RESIN Disposable Vape GG4 Hybrid 1G

by Aventus 8
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Profile: Pungent and earthy scent with strong notes of pine and a hint of sourness,

Type: Hybrid

Main Cannabinoids: THC-P

Perfect for providing relief to those aches and pains

1 Gram disposables have returned more potent than ever.
This live resin blend is crafted with pure THC-P only blend, delivering potent effects and robust flavor. Our enhanced Diamond 2.0 device features an LED display, postless dual airflow, and an improved battery for extended use between charges. At 1g this is a perfect device for on the go. THC-P Live Resin is available in 10 delectable flavors, perfect for enjoying anytime, anywhere.

Device: Diamond 2.0

Capacity: 1g

Type: Pen Style Disposable

Finish: White Soft Finish

Function: Vision+ LED Display, Firebug Engine, Focus Flow, Preheat, USB-C Charging.

Single Button Operation: 3 Clicks to Change Temp, 2 Clicks for Pre Heat, 5 clicks to turn on or off.

Certificate of Analysis

About this strain

Original Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. This strain is 37% sativa and 63% indica. Also known as “GG4”, Original Glue is a potent strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains. Original Glue is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Original Glue effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Original Glue when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by GG Strains LLC, Original Glue features flavors like pungent, pine, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Original Glue typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Original Glue is a multiple award-winning strain that has taken first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups, as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup in 2015. It is a fast-growing strain that produces large yields of sticky buds with a flowering time of 9-10 weeks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Original Glue, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:

At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.

Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:

Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.

Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:

At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.

Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:

Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.

Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:

Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.

Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.

Sunny Sun
CEO
