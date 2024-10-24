Trainwreck Slide Piece All-In-One 7g Sativa

by Aventus 8
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Product rating:
About this product

Embrace the intensity of Trainwreck Slide Piece All-In-One Vape. 7 grams of THC-A Liquid Diamonds, THC-P, and Delta 10 for a stimulating experience.

Sativa Strain
THC-A Liquid Diamonds
Delta 10
THC-P
Draw Activated
Dual Mesh Coils
USB-C Charging Port
Sliding Mouthpiece Technology
Experience the intense and stimulating effects of Trainwreck with our Slide Piece All-In-One Vape. This vape contains 7 grams of THC-A Liquid Diamonds, THC-P, and Delta 10, delivering a potent and energizing high. Ideal for creative pursuits.

About this strain

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. There are many stories about the origin of the name. Some say growers grew it among a train wreck in Arcata, CA. Others say the plant's sprawling growth resembled a train wreck.

About this brand

Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:

At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.

Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:

Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.

Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:

At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.

Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:

Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.

Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:

Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.

Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.

Sunny Sun
CEO
