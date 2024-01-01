About this product
About this strain
Ube Cream is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Affogato and Grape Cuvee. This strain is mostly indica, so consumers can expect body tingles with some mental euphoria and calm. Ube Cream is 31% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Maven Genetics, Ube Cream reeks of nutty warming spices with touches of berry and vanilla. The average price of Ube Cream typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ube Cream, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item