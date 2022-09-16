Averi's Uva has been carefully hand-crafted to capture the essence of a classic sparkling Italian beverage with flavours that are distinct and contemporary. Averi Uva is lightly coloured and alluring, with notes of fresh peach and granny smith apple skin on the nose. Appealing floral and musk tones add complexity and invite you to taste it. Generous aromatics continue in the glass, classic green apple tartness followed by a soft richness of pear, peach, and red apple on the palate. Chalky fine acids are present to clean the palate and get you ready for the next glass.



How To Enjoy: Serve chilled in a flute or coupette.