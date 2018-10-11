About this product
You know the saying "an apple doesn't fall far from the tree"? Well, its particularly true in the back forty! Back Forty vapes were the top talked about vapes on Reddit in early 2021 and for good reason! With a delicious terpene profile made up of largely limonene (and also includes linalool and pinene) and 80% THC distillate, with no fillers, is the reason why Back Forty is a better experience for less.
Back Forty Sour Apple 1g vape cartridges begins with a fresh burst of sour and upon exhale is fruity, its sure to bring sunny days to your back forty adventure. This strain particularly pairs well with music, board games and relaxing outside
About this strain
Sour Apple, also known as "Sour Apple Diesel," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel with Cinderella 99. Sour Apple is extremely potent and may make your tastebuds tingle. This strain delivers relaxing effects that may leave you stuck on the sofa. Sour Apple is ideal for after work or on a lazy afternoon. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress and pain.
Sour Apple effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
179 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
29% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
