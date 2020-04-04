About this product
Back Forty 40s packaging is 100% recyclable, just toss in the blue bin, and the carton is made purely from post-consumer waste. Each pack includes a re-sealable film to ensure freshness after multiple sessions or on the go, 40s were made for sharing.
Back Forty requires no introduction because it already feels familiar, with a product suite that fits seamlessly into your day-to-day and without the need to overthink it’s purpose of providing a better experience for less. Take a trip and explore the Back Forty.
About this strain
Wedding Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid that is made by crossing Wedding Cake and Grape Pie. Wedding Pie puts out a fragrant, fruity dessert aroma that is sweet, lemony, and gassy. This strain will quickly put your mind at ease as you enjoy the calming high and the quality craftsmanship that make this strain an all-around hit. Wedding Pie is bred by the respected Cannarado Genetics.
Wedding Pie effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
