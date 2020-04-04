The perfect marriage flower grown with organic practices in an advanced hybrid greenhouse and the a consistent, even burning 0.35g machine-rolled slim joint with enhanced airflow and flavour. Back Forty 40s Wedding Pie pre-rolls are up to 23% THC potency and 2.94% total terpene content and a spicy, cracked pepper profile.



Back Forty 40s packaging is 100% recyclable, just toss in the blue bin, and the carton is made purely from post-consumer waste. Each pack includes a re-sealable film to ensure freshness after multiple sessions or on the go, 40s were made for sharing.



Back Forty requires no introduction because it already feels familiar, with a product suite that fits seamlessly into your day-to-day and without the need to overthink it’s purpose of providing a better experience for less. Take a trip and explore the Back Forty.