HybridTHC 24%CBG 1%

Wedding Cake

aka Triangle Mints #23, Pink Cookies

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.


Wedding Cake strain effects

Feelings

Relaxed

Aroused

Hungry

Wedding Cake strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    24% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    21% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Wedding Cake strain reviews2,527

September 11, 2017
it's me and my husband's 13 year anniversary today and we wanted to get something to smoke together. this was a great choice on this special day. we smoked a gram joint while staring out at the waterfront watching boats and seagulls and jellyfish and other weird creatures that we're still not sure we really saw. I blanked out for about a minute contemplating whether that jellyfish was really an octopus. because that'd be cool. so yeah. recommend. now we're eating tacos.
February 2, 2017
February 28, 2018
As implied on my name I love this shit. Smoking this shit through a pipe will hurt but it leaves that sweet taste in your throat for at least two days. While in this strain I experienced mass relaxation and even to a point where my friend just passed the fuck out. Listening to music makes the experience ten times better as usual and god damn it gives me a sweet tooth. Have cherry pop tarts on deck for best food or watch The Eric Andre show or Reading Rainbow. I have no idea why but it’s fucking amazing.
Strain spotlight

Wedding Cake strain genetics

Wedding Cake grow information

Wedding Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers.

  • Can be grown indoors and outdoors
  • Flowering time of 7-9 weeks
  • When grown outside, Wedding Cake will finish between September through October
  • Average yields


Photos of Wedding Cake

