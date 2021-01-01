Loading…
Bhang Canada

Caramel Dark Chocolate THC/CBD 1:1

About this product

Bhang® Caramel Dark Chocolate THC/CBD 1:1 combines rich 73.8% cocoa and THC, and are scored into four pieces, so they are perfect for sharing. Produced in Indiva’s state-of-the-art facility based in London, Ontario, Bhang® Caramel Dark Chocolate THC/CBD 1:1 offers a cannabis-free flavour that offers just the right hints of dark chocolate with sweet caramel undertones.
