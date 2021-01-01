About this product

Blissed Bask is a 1:1 ratio, ganache-filled dark chocolate that offers a luxurious and smoke free way to consume cannabis. Bask chocolates are made with fair trade, organic, and high-quality ingredients infused with cannabis distillate to reduce any noticeable cannabis taste and smell. Each sharable Bask package contains 2 chocolates with smooth. Each piece contains 5 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD for maximum relaxation. Developed in British Columbia by chocolatiers with over 25 years experience, our chocolates have gone through rigorous testing to ensure a safe, high quality, and consistent experience. 10% of the profits from Blissed go to organizations that support gender equality & Plastic Bank