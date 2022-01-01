"""Blüm's cannabis infused beverage is expertly composed with the natural flavours of strawberry, mint, and lime. Enjoy the classic taste of the islands without sugar or sweeteners and only 10 calories. Blüm is not your typical sparkling water, with unexpectedly bold flavours you’ll have to taste to believe. Blüm’s Strawberry-Mint-Lime is the first in our line of cocktail-inspired cannabis beverages created for social occasions and enjoying with friends. The familiar flavours and mid-range THC level make Blüm the perfect introduction to the new world of cannabis beverages. For the ultimate experience, Blüm is best served chilled over ice and garnished with a wedge of lime. From the pleasant fruity aroma to the cooling mint finish, Blüm offers a refreshing new way to 'get bubbly'.



Blüm Beverage Co. originates in Southwestern Ontario and is comprised of a team that has been immersed in the cannabis industry since 2015. Our formulation is complete and our product is production-ready."""