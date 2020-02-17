Boundless Technology, LLC strives to advance the dry herb and vaporizer community with innovative and affordable products. With the growing expansion of the vaporizer and cannabis culture around the world, many of the users are seeking a new, easy to use product that is reliable and health conscious.



Boundless Technology aims at delivering an affordable, efficient, and straightforward experience for the consumer while developing new methods that are able to achieve the highest of effectiveness at vaporizing terpenes and cannabinoids. We support a future where users of medicinal and recreational products can enjoy themselves, without the byproducts of carcinogens or inhalation of free radicals that occur during the combustion process.



We believe that customer satisfaction is priority and do our best to reach out to the community through frequent forum posts and live streams that aim to answer questions, showcase updates to our existing products, and introduce new products to the community.