About this product
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Peach Crescendo is a hybrid strain with notes of diesel and fermented sweet peach. Grown and processed in small batches, hang dried and hand trimmed, this beautiful flower is light green with pronounced orange pistils. A balanced terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene, and farnesene creates a delicious and smooth experience. Our product is grown without the use of any form of pesticides, and is non-irradiated. Small batch (under 700 sqft rooms), hang dried, hand trimmed, and hand packaged.
About this strain
Coming from Ethos Genetics’ Unique Boutique Line, Peach Crescendo F-1 is a complex cross of Chem D, I-95, Mandarin Cookies, and Peach Rings. The flavor profile varies from the traditional Chem D sour flavor to a sweet, tropical citrus. Beautiful green buds have dark orange hairs that are interspersed around purple calyxes dripping in resin.
Peach Crescendo F-1 effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with