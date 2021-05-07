Bred by Ethos Genetics, Peach Crescendo is a hybrid strain with notes of diesel and fermented peach. Small batch, hang dried, trimmed and packaged.



Bred by Ethos Genetics, Peach Crescendo is a hybrid strain with notes of diesel and fermented sweet peach. Grown and processed in small batches, hang dried and hand trimmed, this beautiful flower is light green with pronounced orange pistils. A balanced terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene, and farnesene creates a delicious and smooth experience. Our product is grown without the use of any form of pesticides, and is non-irradiated. Small batch (under 700 sqft rooms), hang dried, hand trimmed, and hand packaged.