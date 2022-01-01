About this product
Thin, lightweight, and powerful, the KandyPens RUBI vaporizer offers vapor quality, stealthiness, and convenience worlds ahead of other pod-based vapes--and all at an affordable price. At just 4" inches tall with a feather-light build, the RUBI is pocket-friendly yet uber powerful. OCELL Ceramic Coil Technology extracts full-flavored clouds from your favorite oils while maintaining smoothness & potency. A temperature regulated battery maintains the ideal temperature for oil vaporization, while an air-activated heating system does away with the usual power button for a more seamless user experience. Just inhale and the RUBI vape does the rest.
At just four inches in length, the KandyPens RUBI is one of the most discreet vapes on the market. Its rounded edges and minuscule size make it a pleasure to hold. The buttonless design and simple illuminated logo offer a minimalistic refinement that is the perfect accouterment for any occasion. To use the KandyPens RUBI, start by removing the leak-proof plug on the refillable 1ML oil pod. Then simply fill with your desired CBD oils, e-liquid etc., insert the plug, and shake to prime. Then slide the oil pod back into the KandyPens RUBI and let the auto-draw functionality do the work for you!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Oils & E-Liquids 💧
KandyPens RUBI Oil Vaporizer Pen
Ceramic Coil with Japanese Cotton
Refillable 1ML Oil Cartridge Pod
Air Activated Auto Draw
Temperature Regulated
Compact & Discreet
4" inces Tall
Handmade
280mAh Battery
8 Second Auto-Shutoff
Leak-Proof with No Spit-Back
Universal Micro-USB Charging
Developed & Designed in the USA
Lifetime Warranty (Battery)
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
