The Arizer Air II Vaporizer offers excellence without gimmicks. An upgrade of the original Air, this powerful portable vape now features a 50% higher capacity battery and an even faster heat up time, in addition to the features that made its predecessor great. Precision temperature control enables you to zero in on your happy temperature based on the type of strain and vapor profile you prefer while an isolated air-path & kit of glass aroma tubes provide for flavor, purity, and the "true vaporization" experience for which Arizer is so well known. Perfectly portable, these glass tubes feature a rubber cap so you can pre-pack bowls before setting off on your journey. Backed by a solid 2-year warranty, the Arizer Air 2 portable vaporizer incorporates the highest quality components, heating, and ease-of-use to take you even higher than before.



The Arizer Air 2 is equipped with a powerful interchangeable battery that lasts 50% longer than its predecessor and boasts an even faster heat up time. The battery also boasts a pass-through capability so you can vape while the unit is charging. The Arizer Air 2 now features precision temperature control so you can choose down to the degree the best temperature for your vaping style, whether you prefer flavor-rich sips, moderate rips, or large clouds. You can also choose the ideal temperature for your dry herb strain, as each strain has its own sweet spot for unlocking essential compounds. The Arizer Air 2 vaporizer delivers incredible vapor production of intense flavor and purity thanks to its precision engineering, which keeps vapor out of contact with surfaces that might otherwise taint its purity. An isolated vapor path keeps each rip unadulterated by electronics, with no unwanted tastes or odors, while vapor travels through high quality aroma tubes made of borosilicate glass like your favorite glass bongs & pipes. The joint on the heating chamber of the Arizer Air II can also be easily attached to your favorite water pipe or bong using an affordable adapter sold here!



The Arizer Air 2 offers control over all the essentials with the easy-to-use LED display. As you power on, a happy face always welcomes you to your sesh. From there on you can edit audio alerts that let you know when your session is ready, an auto-off timer that shuts down the Arizer Air II automatically to preserve battery, and display brightness, while keeping track of battery life, precision temperature, and the heat indicator. The Arizer Air II portable vaporizer features a simple control interface with plus and minus buttons for quick handling of your vaping sessions. Whereas the original Air has preset temperatures, you can now choose with precision the right temperature for your preferences down to the degree. The Arizer Air II vape is the ideal companion for dry herb enthusiasts who want the quality offered by larger desktop units, but with a more compact & portable design. The original Air was excellent. The Air II is even better.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Arizer Air II Vaporizer

Glass Aroma Tubes

Portable Design

Isolated Airpath

USB Charger

Faster Heat Up

Compact & Portable

Pass-Through Charging

50% More Battery Capacity



Box Includes:



1 x Arizer Air II Vaporizer

1 x Interchangeable Battery

1 x Borosilicate Aroma Tube w. Tip

1 x Borosilicate Aroma Tube

2 x Silicone Tube Caps

1 x Glass Herb Dish

1 x Belt-Clip Case

1 x Stir Tool

4 x Filter Screens

1 x Pack of Botanical Herbs

1 x Manufacturer User Manual

1 x USB Cable w. Power Adapter