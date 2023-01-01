About this product
The Arizer Air II Vaporizer offers excellence without gimmicks. An upgrade of the original Air, this powerful portable vape now features a 50% higher capacity battery and an even faster heat up time, in addition to the features that made its predecessor great. Precision temperature control enables you to zero in on your happy temperature based on the type of strain and vapor profile you prefer while an isolated air-path & kit of glass aroma tubes provide for flavor, purity, and the "true vaporization" experience for which Arizer is so well known. Perfectly portable, these glass tubes feature a rubber cap so you can pre-pack bowls before setting off on your journey. Backed by a solid 2-year warranty, the Arizer Air 2 portable vaporizer incorporates the highest quality components, heating, and ease-of-use to take you even higher than before.
The Arizer Air 2 is equipped with a powerful interchangeable battery that lasts 50% longer than its predecessor and boasts an even faster heat up time. The battery also boasts a pass-through capability so you can vape while the unit is charging. The Arizer Air 2 now features precision temperature control so you can choose down to the degree the best temperature for your vaping style, whether you prefer flavor-rich sips, moderate rips, or large clouds. You can also choose the ideal temperature for your dry herb strain, as each strain has its own sweet spot for unlocking essential compounds. The Arizer Air 2 vaporizer delivers incredible vapor production of intense flavor and purity thanks to its precision engineering, which keeps vapor out of contact with surfaces that might otherwise taint its purity. An isolated vapor path keeps each rip unadulterated by electronics, with no unwanted tastes or odors, while vapor travels through high quality aroma tubes made of borosilicate glass like your favorite glass bongs & pipes. The joint on the heating chamber of the Arizer Air II can also be easily attached to your favorite water pipe or bong using an affordable adapter sold here!
The Arizer Air 2 offers control over all the essentials with the easy-to-use LED display. As you power on, a happy face always welcomes you to your sesh. From there on you can edit audio alerts that let you know when your session is ready, an auto-off timer that shuts down the Arizer Air II automatically to preserve battery, and display brightness, while keeping track of battery life, precision temperature, and the heat indicator. The Arizer Air II portable vaporizer features a simple control interface with plus and minus buttons for quick handling of your vaping sessions. Whereas the original Air has preset temperatures, you can now choose with precision the right temperature for your preferences down to the degree. The Arizer Air II vape is the ideal companion for dry herb enthusiasts who want the quality offered by larger desktop units, but with a more compact & portable design. The original Air was excellent. The Air II is even better.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Arizer Air II Vaporizer
Glass Aroma Tubes
Portable Design
Isolated Airpath
USB Charger
Faster Heat Up
Compact & Portable
Pass-Through Charging
50% More Battery Capacity
Box Includes:
1 x Arizer Air II Vaporizer
1 x Interchangeable Battery
1 x Borosilicate Aroma Tube w. Tip
1 x Borosilicate Aroma Tube
2 x Silicone Tube Caps
1 x Glass Herb Dish
1 x Belt-Clip Case
1 x Stir Tool
4 x Filter Screens
1 x Pack of Botanical Herbs
1 x Manufacturer User Manual
1 x USB Cable w. Power Adapter
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
