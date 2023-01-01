About this product
The Boundless Tera Vaporizer is the latest addition to the Boundless line of advanced portable dry herb vaporizers. This is one of the few portable vaporizers to offer both precision temperature control and convection heating, delivering exceptionally smooth and potent clouds tailored to your liking. An isolated air path culminating in a glass mouthpiece maintains fidelity to the essential flavors, aromas and effects of materials. The included stainless steel concentrate pad allows you to seamlessly switch to wax concentrates.
For those who prefer smoother, cooler hits, the Boundless Tera comes with an easy-to-use water adapter for use with glass water pipes. his attachment enables you to moisturize and cool each hit through water filtration. The adapter is compatible with male and female stems, with connections ranging from 10 mm to 18 mm. Simply screw the adapter into the lid of the Boundless Tera and attach it to your water pipe stem.
Boasting two removable 18650 batteries, the Tera vape offers powerful heating with the option of swapping out dead batteries with fully charged ones for continuous vaping. Rather than wait for your batteries to charge, you can easily swap them out for a freshly charged pair in seconds. Pass-through technology also lets you use the Tera while it is charging, allowing for true continuous vaping. Enjoy the full array of flavors, effects, and aromas on-the-go and in seconds.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
Boundless Tera Handheld Vaporizer
Removable 18650 Batteries
Convection Heating
Isolated Air Path
USB Charging
Compact Design
Glass Mouthpiece
Water Pipe Adapter!
Dual Herb/Wax Compatibility
Portable & Travel-Friendly Vape
Precision Temperature Control (140-446F)
Box Includes:
1 x Boundless Tera Vaporizer
1 x Water Pipe Adapter
1 x Glass Mouthpiece
1 x Cleaning Brush
1 x User Manual
2 x 18650 Batteries
1 x Micro-USB Charger
2 x Mouthpiece Screens
1 x Stainless Steel Concentrate Pad
5 x Stainless Steel Chamber Screens
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
