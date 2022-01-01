About this product
The KandyPens Ice Cream Man Vaporizer stays true to its name by serving up delicious, milky clouds of vapor every rip. Equipped with a dual quartz rod atomizer, air carb mouthpiece, advanced leak-proof technology, and a helping of three optimized heat settings to choose from, the Ice Cream Man gives you full mastery over vaping your wax concentrates. Ideal for smoking on-the-go, this handmade wax pen delivers quality vapor production from a discreetly small & lightweight unit that’s easily concealed in your hand or pocket.
The Ice Cream Man Vaporizer was fashioned with an advanced atomizer like no other. The secret ingredient to his milky vapor clouds, the Ice Cream Man has a quartz crystal chamber with dual quartz rod atomizers to provide thick vapor production that is both smooth & flavorful. These tasty lung-expanding rips can be credited to the inert quartz crystal that prevents unwanted flavors & aromas from being added into the true essence of your waxy concentrates. Expect bountiful rips similar to a dab rig with a pen that won't weigh down your pockets.
The KandyPens Ice Cream Man gives you full mastery over your smoke with 3 preset temperature settings (350°, 390°, 430°) that were optimized for popular waxy oils and vaping styles. The heat settings can be easily changed with a few clicks of the power button. Enjoy a super rapid heat up time and choose between low-temp dabs for intense flavor or take big milky rips with the highest preset. The KandyPens Ice Cream Man’s variable voltage battery has a lifetime warranty and features universal 510-threading that is conveniently compatible with standard pre-filled wax & CBD cartridges.
The small details is what sets the KandyPens Ice Cream Man Vape Pen apart from other wax vaporizers on the market. An improvement upon earlier KandyPens models, the Ice Cream Man Vaporizer is equipped with a completely sealed heating chamber and advanced Leak Proof Technology so it will never waste its precious contents. An upgraded mouthpiece now provides an air carb hole to help clear out the heating chamber so no oil is left behind. The KandyPens Ice Cream Man Vaporizer boasts a sleekly compact design, available in a variety of color combinations including the sleek Godfather (Black/White), with a satin rubber finish for added grip and comfort. The Ice Cream Man’s advanced atomizers, optimized battery, Leak Proof Technology, and upgraded air carb mouthpiece combined with these on-fleek color choices make vaping about town with KandyPens’ latest offering a real treat.
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
KandyPens Ice Cream Man Vaporizer Pen
Variable Voltage Temperature Settings
Dual Quartz Rod Atomizer
Quartz Crystal Chamber
510 Threaded Battery 🔋
Single Button Controls
Rapid Heat-Up Time
Titanium Coils
USB Charging
Leak Proof Design
Dabber Tool Included
10 Second Auto Shutoff
Delectable Color Choices
Portable & Pocket-Friendly
Works with Pre-Filled Cartridges
KandyPens Travel Case Included
Manufacturer Lifetime Warranty (Battery)
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
