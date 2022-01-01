About this product
Sporting a full Cookies Blue exterior and packed with the same internal tech that has earned high praise for its affordability, durability, and compact portability, the Cookies x G Pen Nova is this season’s must-have vaporizer pen. Designed in collaboration with legendary Bay Area rapper & entrepreneur Berner, the Cookies x G Pen Nova Vaporizer offers a highly fashionable design paired with the reliable performance you’d expect from a Grenco Science G Pen. The Cookies x G Pen Nova from Grenco Science is a conveniently small vape pen packed with mighty functionality just like its bigger brothers. Older G Pen models had a proprietary threading that limited the tank & battery options to other Grenco products, but the G Pen Nova boasts universal 510-threaded connections that finally breaks the chains. This universal thread size allows you to conveniently switch between the included G Pen Nova Tank and your favorite pre-filled cartridges with ease.
The included G Pen Nova Tank features a newly updated fully-ceramic atomizer designed to extract the best flavors from your concentrates. A patented reverse airflow and ‘check’ ball valve system work in harmony to evenly distribute heat to your materials within. This dynamic technology produces some of the largest vapor production available among portable vaporizer devices while preserving the essential flavors of your wax concentrates.
The matching Cookies blue silicone mouthpiece is equipped with a detachable stainless steel tool for easy handling of your materials. A rechargeable 300mAh battery features three variable voltage outputs (3.2V, 3.5V, and 3.9V), and can be powered up with the included USB charger using any compatible outlet or personal computer. Pass-through charging capabilities allow you to use this vaporizer while its still plugged in, and an Extended Draw Mode (pre-heat function) is great for generating larger hits or sharing with friends. The Cookies x G Pen Nova Vaporizer combines tantalizing style and advanced vapor production in one of the industry's sleekest new devices.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Cookies x G Pen Nova Vaporizer Pen
510-Threaded Vaporizer Battery 🔋
Reverse Airflow Technology
Check Ball Valve System
Variable Voltage Battery
Fully Ceramic Atomizer
Extended Draw Mode
Micro-USB Charging
Cookies Blue Exterior
300mAh Battery Power
Pass-Through Charging
Universal 510 Threading
Portable & Pocket-Friendly
Grenco Science G Pen Vape
Works with Pre-Filled Cartridges
Hidden Stainless Steel Dabber Tool
Cookies Design and Decals by Berner
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
