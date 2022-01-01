For connoisseurs who simply want the very best, DaVinci’s brand new IQ2 Vaporizer provides cooler hits and the ultimate control. New features including dual compatibility for both herbs & concentrates, on-device dosage calculation, and a unique adjustable airflow by way of the Air Dial, make the Davinci IQ2 Vaporizer a huge step-up from its predecessor. The IQ2 Vape is just as user-friendly as the original, still housing similarly progressive technology such as the glass lined conduction oven, fully ceramic air path, precision temperature control, and an advanced LED light grid. Small tweaks including the redesigned shape of the vapor path, a better insulated oven, and extending the DaVinci Pearl 30% further to help size and pack your materials better inside the chamber, make the IQ2 Vaporizer even more reliable than before. A brushed aluminum finish also gives the IQ2 a more sleek design than the previous model, setting it apart from most other handheld vaporizers while still offering options to match any personal preference.



The original IQ was only intended for use with dry herbs, but the DaVinci IQ2 Vaporizer breaks that mold and ensures dependable sessions no matter which material you wish to use. An included metal concentrate pad goes inside the IQ2’s heating chamber and allows you to place your concentrates on top. The IQ2 is equipped with DaVinci’s proprietary Air Dial™ that helps customize your draw resistance. This unique dial on the base lets you adjust your airflow down to 40% less and up to 67% more than the original IQ vaporizer! Coupled with the Air Dial is 35% more air holes, which means cooler vapor when the airflow is increased and more dense vapor when the airflow is decreased. This intuitive feature will allow new users to find their preferred draw resistance, and experienced vapers the chance to further explore their materials.



The DaVinci IQ2 allows you to adjust your temperature manually within one degree of accuracy. You can also simplify the experience by using Smart Path™ temp control for easy-to-use preset temperature ranges (Click here to read more about the IQ’s Smart Path Technology). The IQ2 features a state-of-the-art light grid display that provides feedback in a panel of 51 dimmable LED lights to show the length of your draws, your dose per draw, precise temperature readings, battery level, and more. DaVinci also took time to update the oven and heating chamber for the IQ2 with added insulation from the battery. This ensures more consistent heating performance and has made the oven thicker to provide a more even and flavorful roast of your material. The DaVinci IQ2 Vaporizer utilizes a glass lined conduction oven to bring your material to your chosen temperature within less than a minute. A removable battery charges the device and ensures one hour of continuous use.



The DaVinci IQ2 Vaporizer makes knowing and keeping track of your dry herb or concentrate dosage easier than ever before with On Device Dosage Calculation. You’ll be able to input your strain potency and the amount of material you’ll be vaping in the oven, and the DaVinci IQ2 will display your per-draw dosage right on the outside of the device. The DaVinci IQ2 algorithm considers the potency and amount of material, while the quantity of active compounds released by the IQ2 is measured per draw and cumulatively per session. Dosages will vary based on the temperature you use, length of draw, and how long the material has been under heat. The longest a Dosage Draw can be is 12 seconds, and they are based on user input and standard user behavior. Click here to read our blog about how to use the DaVinci IQ2 On Device Dosing feature in full detail.



Like the other DaVinci Vaporizers, the IQ2 is built with purity in mind using all medical-grade components. No metal or plastic parts touch your materials, which could otherwise contaminate the flavor of your vapor. The airtight, fully ceramic air path is engineered with zirconia and a glass-lined oven to ensure unprecedented sterility. The battery is rechargeable and replaceable with any flat-top 18650 battery to prolong the life of your vaporizer. Like its predecessor, the IQ2 contains no loose parts making it easy to load herb into your device when you are on the move. DaVinci is so confident with the build of this vaporizer, the IQ2 boasts a 10 year limited manufacturer’s warranty. Snag the DaVinci IQ2 from the best online headshop today and enjoy the most advanced dual function vaporizer on the market!



Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯

DaVinci IQ2 Dual Use Vaporizer

Precise Temperature Control

Air Dial™ Adjustable Airflow

Built-In Dosage Calculation

Ceramic Zirconia Air Path

Brushed Aluminum Shell

Glass Conduction Oven

51 LED Light Display

Advanced Feedback

Dual Compatibility

Choice of Color

User-Friendly

USB Charging

3.6” inches Tall

1.75” inches Wide

Bluetooth Integration*

Medical-Grade Materials

Portable & Travel-Friendly

9% Larger than Original IQ

Easy to Replace 18650 Battery

10-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty

Box Includes:

1 x DaVinci IQ2 Vaporizer

1 x Metal Concentrate Pad

1 x 10mm Bubbler Adapter

1 x Ceramic Extract Tab

1 x Charging Cable

9 x Alcohol Wipes

1 x Cleaning Brush

1 x DaVinci Pick Tool

9 x Organic Cotton Wipes