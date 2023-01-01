The DaVinci IQC is loaded with innovative technology that offers one of the best all-around vaporizing experiences. The IQC vaporizer features DaVinci’s Clean First technology, precision temperature control down to a single degree, Bluetooth app connectivity, replaceable batteries, and ultra-fast USB-C charging. This handheld vaporizer is highlighted by a glass-lined ceramic oven with a temperature control system that can be adjusted from +1 to -1 degree accuracy up to 430°F. The chamber fits approximately .5g of dry herbs and can also be used for vaping wax concentrates when paired with DaVinci’s Dosage Pods and Extract Kit. The precision mode allows ultimate control, while the Smart Path™ mode provides beginners with an easy-to-use, guided experience.



The DaVinci IQC Vaporizer was built with only the cleanest componentry. The sealed zirconia/glass airpath is entirely free from metals or plastics to provide absolute purity and exceptional flavor with every hit. Furthermore, the IQC is equipped with an FDA-approved antimicrobial polymer and heat-resistant mouthpiece. The DaVinci IQC charging ports have been upgraded from micro-USB to USB-C, allowing you to fully charge the battery in as little as two hours. The IQC astonishingly offers reverse charging capabilities as well, so you can power up your phone with your vape when needed!



The DaVinci IQC Vaporizer is powered by a 3000mAh battery that will provide about 1 hour of continuous use. This removable and rechargeable 18650 battery can be easily replaced and swapped out on the go if you keep spare batteries on deck. Unlike the IQ2, the DaVinci IQC Vaporizer sports a sandblasted aluminum shell with a more rugged design for an optimized grip. The IQC is available in 4 sandblasted finishes, including Onyx, Emerald, Ruby, and Sapphire. Snag the DaVinci IQC Vaporizer today and experience exceptionally pure, clean, and flavorful vapor the way it was meant to be enjoyed!



Get Connected:



Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯*

DaVinci IQC Precision Vaporizer

Precision Temperature Control

Sandblasted Aluminum Shell

Zirconia/Glass Vapor Path

Glass/Ceramic Oven

Dual Compatibility*

USB-C Charging

0.5g oven capacity

51 LED Light Display

Bluetooth Integration**

30-Second Heat Up Time

Removable 18650 Battery

Compact & Portable Design

5-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty



*Note: DaVinci Dosage Pods and Extract Refill Kit for using the IQC Vaporizer with wax concentrates are sold separately.



**Note: The DaVinci IQC App unlocks extra features such as smart path adjustment and device settings on the Playstore app for Android. A Web App is coming soon for IOS devices. The app is optional and not necessary for using this vaporizer.

