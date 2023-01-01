Dr. Dabber teamed up with UFC superstar Sean O’Malley to bring you the very first Limited Edition Boost EVO Collaboration! The Suga Sean Boost EVO Vaporizer features a groovy design guaranteed to turn heads with its vibrant, tie-dye colors and custom glass bubbler attachment. Each Suga Sean Boost Evo is hand-dipped, so no two units are exactly the same! In addition to the custom body and glass attachment, every Limited Edition Suga Sean Boost Evo comes accompanied with a custom Sugar Sean Edition Carrying Case to take your dab sessions with you on the move.



Although the original Dr. Dabber Boost is now a thing of the past, it helped pave the way for one of the most advanced e-nail vaporizers to date with the new Boost EVO. Meticulously rebuilt from the ground up, the Suga Sean Boost EVO Vaporizer effectively incorporates Dr. Dabber’s proprietary e-rig technology centered around the goal to provide the perfect dab. Achieving the perfect dab every single time you use your vaporizer is a metric that other companies often overlook. While most electric dab rig vaporizers on the market have limited temperature controls and are built to continuously heat up until a certain point in time when it cuts off, the Suga Sean Boost Evo features a patent-pending built-in temperature control sensor that regulates heating, unlike any other vaporizer we’ve seen before.



The Limited Edition Suga Sean Boost EVO Vaporizer boasts six temperature settings with a generous heat range of 500°F-750°F, each one calibrated and guaranteed by the temperature control sensor that keeps you dialed in at your selected dabbing temperature. The engineers at Dr. Dabber chose the preset heat settings with customer feedback from tens of thousands of Boost users, so you can always rely on your Suga Sean Boost EVO to be consistent and accurate. Pair that technology with a magnetic quartz dish atomizer, all-glass vapor pathway, borosilicate glass water filtration attachment, interchangeable glass accessories, spectacular RGB ambient lighting, and a surprisingly long battery life that offers over 60 hits on a single charge, the Dr. Dabber Boost EVO Suga Sean Edition is truly the next generation electric dab rig.



The Dr. Dabber Boost EVO Suga Sean Edition is slightly larger than the original Boost and Boost Black edition vaporizers and looks more like a hybrid between the Boost and their larger desktop unit, the Dr. Dabber Switch. The unit's base measures 4” inches tall by 3” inches wide and stands about 8” inches tall with the included Sean O'Malley glass water filtration attachment. The sides are finished with grip pads for enhanced ergonomics and ready for an adventure with a limited edition Suga Sean carrying case. Get a grip on this limited edition Dr. Dabber Boost EVO Suga Sean Edition E-Rig for massive dab rips that will leave you down for the count!



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

Dr. Dabber Boost EVO Suga Sean E-Rig

6 Preset Heat Settings (500°F-750°F)

5 RGB Light Modes + Stealth Mode

Magnetic Quartz Dish Atomizer

Quartz to Glass Vapor Airpath

Built-In Temperature Sensor

7.75” inches Tall (w. Glass)

2.83” inch Base Diameter

11-Second Heat Up Time

Optimized Heat Settings

Unique Tie-Dye Design

Ergonomic Grip Pads

60+ Uses Per Charge

Passthrough Charging

15-Minute Auto Shut Off

20 or 40 Second Hold Time

Powerful Long-Lasting Battery

1-Year Manufacturer's Warranty

Included Protective Carrying Case

Compact & Portable E-Rig Vaporizer

Over-Voltage & Short-Circuit Protection

UFC Fighter Sean O'Malley Collaboration

Quick Connect Adapter with Airflow Release



Suga Sean EVO Kit Includes:



1 x Dr. Dabber Boost EVO Suga Sean Vaporizer

1 x Suga Sean Glass Bubbler Attachment

1 x Boost EVO Suga Sean Carrying Case

1 x Boost EVO Quick Connect Adapter

1 x Boost EVO Quartz Atomizer

1 x Boost EVO USB-C Charger

1 x Boost EVO Loading Tool

