The Dr. Dabber Ghost is the original low-heat vaporizer pen for stealthy vaping of your wax concentrates. This portable vape unit features titanium coil technology that was designed to slowly heat your materials to the ideal temperature, rather than always staying hot directly on contact. This allows you to get the most from your wax concentrates, preserving the natural tastes & aromas of your extracts without just burning them away. The titanium atomizer is more efficient than most other atomizers available on the market today and works to effectively eliminate the burnt & electric-tasting hits commonly associated with lower-quality vape pens. The Dr. Dabber Ghost features an ergonomic flat-tipped mouthpiece for a comfortable draw every use, and the unit is finished off with a sleek matte black exterior.
The clean & compact design of the Dr. Dabber Ghost Vaporizer is further complemented by the easy to use single button controls. A one-button activation makes it simple for even the most novice users while a 5-click locking mechanism helps save battery life while on-the-go. To begin vaping, simply remove the cap on top of the chamber, load your preferred amount of concentrates for one session directly onto the titanium atomizer, replace the cap, then press & hold the power button while drawing from the mouthpiece. Designed to work at lower temperatures for maximum taste, you can expect superlative vaporization with less dense, more discreet clouds. The low-heat titanium coil technology in the Dr. Dabber Ghost will extract the best flavors from your concentrates, ensuring the highest quality vapor production available and an increased longevity in the lifetime of your vaporizer pen.
The Dr. Dabber Ghost kit has just about every accessory you'll ever need to be vaping like a pro. The kit includes a shatterproof silicone wax storage ball, extra titanium atomizer, stainless steel dabber tool, a detailed instruction manual, and a USB Charger that allows you to charge up from nearly anywhere while on the move. The accessories in the Ghost Kit are arranged in a reusable case that makes traveling with your tools easier than ever. Grab the Dr. Dabber Ghost Vaporizer Pen today and enjoy a time-tested wax vaporizer from one of the most trusted brands in the vaping industry!
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Dr. Dabber Ghost Vaporizer Pen
Included Ghost Kit Accessories
Titanium Coil Technology
Single Button Controls
One-Button Activation
5-Click Safety Lock
Low Heat Voltage
Sleek Design
Easy to Use
USB Charging
Titanium Atomizers (2)
Reusable Travel Case
Stainless Steel Dabber Tool
Shatterproof Wax Storage Ball
Ergonomic Flat Tipped Mouthpiece
Portable & Pocket-Friendly Vape Pen
Box Includes:
1 x Dr. Dabber Ghost Battery
2 x Ghost Wax Atomizers
1 x Ghost Attachment
1 x Mouthpiece
1 x Dab Tool
1 x USB Charger
1 x Instruction Manual
1 x Wax Storage Container
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
