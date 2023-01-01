About this product
The Dr. Dabber Light is one of the highest quality wax pens around featuring quite possibly the most discreet and portable design yet. Those familiar with its full-sized counterpart, the Ghost, know that the name Dr. Dabber is synonymous with quality. Dr. Dabber products are some of the most highly rated wax pens on the market and are widely viewed as the industry standard. Designed to run at lower temperatures for maximum aroma transfer, the Dr. Dabber Light Kit uses the same titanium coils as the Ghost Kit for a clean, fresh taste. Simply load only enough concentrate for one session directly onto the atomizer, replace the cap, then press and hold the power button to draw.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Dr. Dabber Light Wax Vaporizer Pen
5-Click Locking Mechanism
Titanium Technology
Includes Wax Container
Slim & Sleek Pen Design
One-Button Activation System
Compact Pocket-Friendly Vaporizer
Box Includes:
1 x Light Vaporizer Kit
1 x Extra Atomizer
1 x User Manual
1 x USB Charger
1 x Stainless Steel Tool
1 x Shatterproof Container
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
