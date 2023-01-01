About this product
One of the newest additions to Grenco Science’s portfolio of high-performance vaporizers, Dr. Greenthumb’s G Pen Dash brings supreme style and functionality directly into the palm of your hand. Fashioned in collaboration with iconic Los Angeles rapper and entrepreneur B-Real, the Dr. Greenthumb G Pen Dash is a powerful, ultra-discreet, lightweight, and affordable vaporizer made for vaping dry herbs on the move.
Dr. Greenthumb’s G Pen Dash features a glass-glazed, stainless steel heating chamber situated within a durable aluminum alloy body. A rechargeable 950mAh battery provides unprecedented power and is equipped with three preset temperature settings (375°F/190°C, 401°F/205°C, and 428°F/220°C). Combined with a clean air source and integrated air path, you’ll experience unsurpassed flavor and vapor production from your favorite strains.
Dr. Greenthumb’s G Pen Dash fits in nearly any size pocket and is perfect for on-the-go vaping. Other standout elements include an ergonomically designed chamber opening for convenient loading and a magnetically attached mouthpiece that can be taken apart for easy cleaning & maintenance. Dr. Greenthumb’s G Pen Dash also features haptic feedback that vibrates when it’s ready and a smart button with three LED lights to indicate heat level & battery life. With pass-through charging capability via Micro-USB that allows you to continue vaping even while the device is plugged in and an automatic shut-off that preserves battery life when you forget, Dr. Greenthumb’s G Pen Dash maximizes usability on every charge.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Dr. Greenthumb’s x G Pen Dash Vaporizer
Glass-Glazed Stainless Steel Oven
Durable Aluminum Alloy Body
Integrated Heating Path
Magnetic Mouthpiece
950mAh Battery
Rapid Heating
Haptic Feedback
Automatic Shutoff
Battery Level Indicator
Portable & Pocket Friendly
Compact Dry Herb Vaporizer
Dr. Greenthumb’s Green Color Scheme
3 Preset Heat Settings (375°F, 401°F, 428°F)
Box Includes:
1 x Dr. Greenthumb’s G Pen Dash Vaporizer
1 x G Pen Tool w. Keychain
1 x USB Charging Cable
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
