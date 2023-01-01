Fashioned in collaboration with renowned Los Angeles rapper and entrepreneur B-Real, G Pen is excited to release Dr. Greenthumb’s G Pen Roam Vaporizer! Dr. Greenthumb’s G Pen Roam is an elegantly designed, all-in-one, portable vaporizer engineered to deliver water-filtered concentrate vaporization on-the-go. Fully customized throughout Dr. Greenthumb’s iconic green & gold, this limited-edition release is both visually stunning and revolutionary in functionality like the original Roam Vaporizer.



Dr. Greenthumb’s G Pen Roam delivers water filtration in a portable concentrate vaporizer built to last. An ergonomic design makes carrying the Roam Vaporizer easy, and the device houses a glass hydro-tube that purifies and cools your vapor each hit. The G Pen Roam's quartz tank does a fantastic job saving your material’s flavor, even with the high-temperature range of 600°F to 800°F. Powered by a 1300mAh lithium-ion battery, Dr. Greenthumb’s G Pen Roam charges quickly, can be used during the charging process, and stays alive for an entire day of vaping!



Dr. Greenthumb’s G Pen Roam features a full quartz tank with a protective silicone housing that works to bring out the full flavors of your concentrates. Compared to titanium tanks or heating elements, quartz does a much better job of letting you taste your draws and has a much faster heat-up time. The Roam Vaporizer gets to temperature quickly due to the quartz tank working in conjunction with the powerful 1300mAh battery. Even with such a high-temperature range, Dr. Greenthumb’s G Pen Roam will still allow you to taste your material during sessions, delivering a mix of dense clouds and flavorful vapor.



Inside of the Roam’s comfortable housing is the glass hydro-tube water filtration system. The hydro-tube serves as the “vapor path” for the Roam and is attached directly to the mouthpiece. In keeping the hydro-tube so close to the mouthpiece, Grenco Science ensured that you’d get fresh draws with each pull since your vapor is going directly from the chamber to your lips with no unnecessary space in between. Each Dr. Greenthumb’s G Pen Roam complete kit comes standard within a Dr. Greenthumb green hemp travel case with room for two concentrates jars and a pocket for accessories. This pocket is perfect for traveling with the included micro-USB-to-USB charging cable, loading tool, and cleaning swabs.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

Dr. Greenthumb’s G Pen Roam Vaporizer

600°F-800°F Heating Range

Enclosed Glass Hydro-Tube

Durable Aluminum Housing

Pass-Through Charging

Streamlined Controls

LED Display Screen

Water Filtration

Quartz Tank

Rapid Charging

1300mAh Battery

Micro-USB Charging

Sleek Ergonomic Design

Compact & Travel-Friendly

Portable Concentrate Vaporizer

Customized Temperature Control

Dr. Greenthumb's Green Color Scheme



Box Includes:



1 x Dr. Greenthumb’s G Pen Roam

1 x Quartz Tank

1 x Mouthpiece

1 x Tank Cover

1 x Glass Tube

1 x Travel Case

1 x Loading Tool

1 x Cleaning Tips

1 x Charging Cable

Show more