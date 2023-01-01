Just like the Greek God Helios, who transported the sun across the sky, the Focus V Carta Helios Edition Rig allows you to fire up dabs wherever life takes you. The Carta Helios Edition features a radiant bronze and orange color scheme on the battery and glass reminiscent of summer sunsets. The Carta Helios Electronic Smart Rig revolutionizes on-the-go dabbing, opening up new possibilities by incorporating replaceable battery power and taking portability to its logical conclusion. Previous models of portable dab rigs still rely heavily on electrical charging. In contrast, the Focus V Carta Helios Edition can be charged through a USB or can rely solely on the power of two rechargeable 18350 batteries. Want to venture to the middle of the Sahara Desert on foot with a fully powered vape rig? The Focus V Carta Helios has you covered!



The Focus V Carta Helios Edition is one of few dual compatible e-rigs where convenience doesn’t sacrifice performance. You can expect desktop-level hits free of combustion for both wax concentrates and dry herbs. This dual-use rig offers four temperature presets right out of the box, ranging from 600°F to 940°F, with temperature controls to a single degree available through the Focus V Carta app. No matter whether you want to enjoy delicate coldwater hash or rugged terp diamonds, the Carta app allows you to access the perfect temperature for the job by connecting your favorite smartphone* to your e-rig via Bluetooth wireless technology. Not only does the app deliver you bull’s eye temperature control, but it also includes a remote control function and dab counter!



The Focus V Carta Helios Edition Electronic Rig includes four buckets for pairing with the included Everlast Atomizer, two fashioned from quartz and two from titanium. Both buckets can achieve higher levels of heat than the majority of competitors. The quartz bucket is perfect for quick heating and flavorful hits, whereas the titanium bucket holds heat longer and is rugged enough to take some abuse. The ergonomic design of the Focus V Carta Helios Edition includes a fully customizable removable glass top, making it even easier to pack up and hit the road. Rounded out by haptic feedback that vibrates to keep you aware of your vape rig’s status, the Helios Edition Carta from Focus V is the peak of portable dabbing.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯

Focus V Carta Helios Edition E-Rig

Powerful Desktop Performance

Quartz & Titanium Buckets

4 Preset Heat Settings

Haptic Feedback

USB Charging

Bluetooth Capability*

2-in-1 E-Rig Vaporizer

Compact & Travel-Friendly

Rechargeable 18350 Batteries

Comfortable Ergonomic Design



Box Includes:



1 x Focus V Carta Helios Edition Rig

1 x Borosilicate Glass Carb Cap

2 x Titanium Buckets

1 x Everlast Atomizer

2 x Quartz Buckets

1 x Dabber Tool

1 x Carrying Case

2 x 18350 Batteries

1 x USB Charging Cable

1 x Silicone Wax Container

1 x Pack of Alcohol Cleaning Wipes



- - - - - - -



*Please Note: Apple has removed all vaporizer-related apps from their App Store and the CARTA App is not currently available for iOS and Apple devices. The Focus V Carta still functions as normal without the smartphone application. The CARTA App is still available for download on all Android devices.

