Grenco Science is back with their new state-of-the-art portable vaporizer for dry herbs, the G Pen Elite. The G Pen Elite was designed to be the most compact, pocket-friendly and ergonomic portable vaporizers on the market today. Featuring precise temperature control, a full LED display, battery level indicator and an all-ceramic heating chamber with the largest capacity of any vaporizer in its class (up to .75 grams), the new G Pen Elite is a work of art that's sure to excite any true dry herb enthusiast.



The G Pen Elite breaks away from the pack with contoured ABS plastic construction and eye-catching design that’s sure to elevate your vape. The design marks a stark contrast from the pen-style vapes which dominate the rest of the Grenco Science line. This shell features the smooth lines and contours reminiscent of a fine luxury vehicle, while the molded plastic is thick, retaining the strength necessary to take a bruising and keep on cruising.



The G Pen Elite features precise temperature adjustment. Toggle temperature anywhere from 200° - 428°F by way of convenient +/- buttons. Such range allows for a high level of experimentation and customization, allowing you to find your optimal temperature setting. Gone are the days of settling for pre-selected heat settings. With the new G Pen Elite, you're in total control of every aspect of your vaporization experience. The brilliant LCD display illuminates the temperature of the unit to the exact degree. It will also display the exact temperature as the G Pen Elite heats, so there’s no guess as to when it's time to vape. You can also see at a glance how much battery is left, so the user knows when it’s time to charge.



The G Pen Elite boasts a hybrid conduction/convection heating system, which gives users the best possible vaping experience. The unit is able to achieve vaporization temperatures quickly, without burning herb, and maintain efficient temperature for long sessions. A long-lasting lithium-ion battery and advanced smart-chip technology give the G Pen Elite the edge over other portable vaporizers, allowing for the highest level of performance and dependability. Created with enhanced portability and true vapor connoisseurs in mind, the G Pen Elite marries form and function on an unprecedented level. There's simply no other portable vaporizer quite like the G Pen Elite from Grenco Science.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

G Pen Elite Dry Herb Vaporizer

LED Screen Interface Display

Ceramic Heating Chamber

Compact Design

Rapid Heating

0.75 Gram Capacity

Battery Level Indicator

Portable & Pocket Friendly Vape

Precise Temperature Control (200°-428°F)