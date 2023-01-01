About this product
The G Pen Micro+ is the pinnacle of wax vaporizer pens. This discreet concentrate pen features supreme functionality and an intuitive design made for on-the-go vaping. The Micro+ replaces Grenco Science’s Micro G Vaporizer, outfitted with countless upgrades to match more modern and effective vape pens. The Micro+ is equipped with unique smart-chip technology that regulates consistent heat distribution to ensure that each dab is evenly vaporized, meaning more flavor and less wasted materials. Battery life was an issue with the original Micro G, and the Micro+ Vaporizer Pen features a more powerful, longer-lasting 850mAh lithium-ion battery with haptic feedback and USB-C charging.
The G Pen Micro+ Vaporizer features Cartridge Recognition Technology that allows you to switch between the Micro+ Tank or any other industry standard 510-thread pre-filled cartridge. This proprietary technology unique to G Pen recognizes when you swap your atomizer with a pre-filled cartridge and adjusts the Micro+ battery to apply separate power outputs for optimal heating. The Micro+ tank combines a fully ceramic heating plate with a quartz liner inside a stainless steel enclosure. The dual-channel stainless steel housing features integrated airflow that is built to provide consistent heat application. The result is optimized flavor profiles on every heat setting and balanced airflow for maximum vapor production.
The final component of the G Pen Micro+ Vaporizer is the food-grade silicone mouthpiece. The mouthpiece has an ergonomic design intended to rest comfortably on your lips with each pull. The ceramic air path inside the mouthpiece ensures steady airflow and offers hassle-free cleaning. Grenco Science bundled their Micro+ Vaporizer with a premium hemp travel case that includes designated space for a wax container, a mesh pocket with a branded G Pen Keychain Tool, and a USB to USB-C Charging Cable. Try out the latest and greatest in vape pen technology with the Grenco Science G Pen Micro+ Vaporizer today!
How to Use:
Using the G Pen Micro+ Vaporizer is very straightforward with its simple single-button controls. To turn the device on/off, rapidly click the power button 5 times. The LED light around the button will blink 3 times to let you know the device is fully powered. Click the button 3 times to toggle through the 3 voltage settings that are color-coded to represent each temperature. Blue signifies low heat (2.5V), green is medium (2.75V), and red represents high heat (3.0V).
Once the G Pen Micro+ is powered on and the tank is loaded, an optional Session Mode can be activated by clicking the power button twice. The LED light surrounding the power button will remain lit, and the vape battery will heat for 10 seconds without the need for holding the button down. This automatic heating can be canceled at any time by clicking the button again.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Grenco Science G Pen Micro+ Vaporizer
Cartridge Recognition Technology
510-Threaded Vape Battery 🔋
Smart-Chip Technology
Extended Draw Mode
850mAh LI Battery
Ceramic Atomizer
USB-C Charging
Ergonomic Design
Single Button Controls
Universal 510-Threading
Consistent Heat Application
Discreet Pen Style Vaporizer
Works with Pre-Filled Cartridges
Premium Hemp Travel Case Included
Variable Voltage Battery (2.5V, 2.75V, and 3.0V)
Box Includes:
1 x G Pen Micro+
1 x Micro+ Tank
1 x Tank Cover
1 x Travel Case
1 x Mouthpiece
1 x Charging Cable
1 x Keychain Loading Tool
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
