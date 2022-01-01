About this product
A storm's a-brewin and the KandyPens Tornado Edition Galaxy Vaporizer is here and sweeping across the land. Outfitted with an adjustable air-flow system, this wax pen features the ability to regulate the intake of air and customize your vaporizing experience unlike vape pens of the past. Clogged & leaking wax atomizers are a distant memory with the power of adjustable airflow in your hand. By increasing or decreasing the volume of air that gusts through the atomizer, nearly any sort of concentrate can be vaped with heightened efficiency. To fully maximize the Tornado Edition, KandyPens added a carb hole on the mouthpiece allowing you extra control over the air resistance. This intelligent design serves to intensify the clouds you produce.
Comprised of only the highest quality premium materials, the dual crystal quartz atomizer of the KandyPens Tornado Edition Galaxy Vape utilizes a titanium coil for the cleanest puffs of vapor. The pureness yielded by the crystal-quartz-lined heating chamber ensures your concentrates retain their flavor as you vaporize. The inert nature of quartz means no impurities that may unintentionally change the flavor of your smoke will exist. By removing the wicks/cotton systems of the past from the equation you achieve the best taste possible while the elevated airflow system keeps your concentrates on the atomizer and prevents any from spilling out.
Powered by a temperature controlled battery, the Galaxy Tornado Edition offers a selection of three different temps (350°, 390° and 430°F) that can be cycled through with just a few clicks of a button. Considering the variety of wax concentrates available today, having the ability to select from a range of heat is almost necessary to guarantee phenomenal vapor with each type. Get caught up in the tornado today and be blown away!
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
KandyPens Galaxy Vape Pen Tornado Edition
Elevated & Adjustable Air-Flow System
Advanced Tornado Edition Coil
Quartz Crystal Lined Chamber
510-Threaded Battery 🔋
USB Charging
Leak Proof Technology
10 Second Auto-Shutoff
Temperature Controlled Battery
Travel Case & Dabber Tool Included
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
