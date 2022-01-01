About this product
Don't let the name fool you, the KandyPens MINI vaporizer is designed to produce large and smooth clouds of vapor. This next generation wax pen is powered by a robust 950 mAh lithium-ion battery with a the coilless ceramic atomizer that can be set to three different temperatures. A state-of-the-art deep dish chamber with an elevated air-flow system safeguards the MINI from leaking thanks to a deep dish ceramic chamber and elevated air-flow system, the wax stays right where you want it... in the atomizer. And the battery comes with a Lifetime Warranty to give you the peace of mind that KandyPens is known to provide.
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
KandyPens MINI Vaporizer Pen
Variable Temperature Control (350°, 390° and 430°)
Coilless Atomizer
Leak-Proof
510 Threaded Battery
Elevated Air-Flow Design
950 mAh Lithium Ion Battery
Pass Through Charging (Mini-USB)
Auto Shutoff Safety Feature
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
