About this product
The KandyPens K-Stick Supreme is a sleek, sexy, and ultra compact wax vaporizer pen that closely resembles an office pen. KandyPens upgraded their original K-Stick Vaporizer with a quartz rod atomizer, variable voltage heat settings, a sophisticated high-grade metal build, and an ergonomic rubbery mouthpiece to offer a premium on-the-go vaping experience with an extremely pocket-friendly design. This stealthy wax pen is extremely easy to conceal for smart and discreet vape sessions whenever needed. Available in Gunmetal/Gold, Rose Gold/Gold, and Gold/Rose Gold, the KandyPens K-Stick Supreme is a compact yet powerful vape pen with some swag.
The upgraded variable voltage battery on the KandyPens K-Stick Supreme features a single control button that powers the unit on, changes voltages, and fires the atomizer. Simply click the button five times to turn the K-Stick Supreme vape on or off, and three times to shuffle through voltages. A color-coded light on the base of the battery tells you which voltage you’re on, flashing green, blue or red, to indicate low heat, medium or high heat respectively. The lower voltage creates small, flavor-rich hits, while the higher temp will create big robust clouds. Simply remove the K-Stick atomizer and screw on the included USB Charger attachment to charge up the battery when needed. The newly upgraded battery on the KandyPens K-Stick Supreme is 510-threaded so it's compatible with your favorite industry standard, pre-filled wax & CBD oil cartridges.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
KandyPens K-Stick Supreme Vaporizer
High Grade Metal Build
Quartz Rod Atomizer
Variable Voltage
Super Compact
LED Lights
5" inches Tall
USB Charging
KandyPens Logo
Single Button Controls
510 Threaded Battery 🔋
Stealthy & Discreet Pen Vape
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
