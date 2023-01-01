About this product
The KandyPens K-Vape Pro further builds on the quality performance of the original KandyPens K-Vape to provide a first class vaporizer experience with maximum flavors from your dry herbs. The K-Vape Pro offers more temperature control than its predecessor and now features an upgraded glass mouthpiece to amplify your flavors. A hybrid convection/conduction heating system works to prevent combustion while striking an elite balance between tasty vapor & thick clouds that gives you the best dry herb vaping sessions imaginable. The K-Vape Pro is easy to use and a great portable vaporizer for both beginners and experienced vaping enthusiasts alike.
The KandyPens K-Vape Pro Vaporizer is equipped with a newly engineered glass mouthpiece fit with a cooling honeycomb filter that effectively preserves the flavor of your herb. Even at the highest temperature settings, the inert nature of the glass mouthpiece will cool your draws to ensure smooth rips while preventing outside flavors from impairing your vapor quality. The glass mouthpiece is removable for easy cleaning and loading of the chamber, and each K-Vape Pro box includes a spare in case of accidents.
Many vaporizers that use conduction heating have an almost instant heat up time but run the risk of combusting your materials. Convection vapes are much better suited for optimal flavors while ensuring no combustion, but unfortunately have a much slower heat up time. The hybrid convection/conduction heating system of the KandyPens K-Vape Pro Vaporizer allows for a faster than average 25 second heat-up time. This balance of convection & conduction heating in the K-Vape Pro works by utilizing the walls of the chamber to heat your unit, while each draw pulls the hot air over the materials to finish the heating process. The hybrid heating system of the K-Vape Pro delivers a thorough vaporization with maximum flavors, without the need to stand around all day waiting for it to heat up.
The KandyPens K-Vape Pro Vaporizer has an upgraded variable voltage battery with one more temperature setting than the original K-Vape. Designed for a wider spectrum of vaping, you can now choose between 4 preset temperature settings each specifically chosen for the optimal vaporization of herbs. Single button controls allow you to turn the K-Vape Pro on by clicking the power button 5 times, while holding the power button down will cycle through each of the heat settings indicated by color coded LED lights (yellow - 350°F, green - 375°F, red - 400°F, blue - 428°F). If your more of a flavor savor than you should use the yellow or green settings, while those who prefer thick vapor and large clouds should opt for red or blue. Once you’ve designated your preferred temperature setting, the LED light will blink to begin heating. When the light stops blinking, you can begin your session! The battery is also equipped with pass-through charging capability that allows you to hit your vape while it's plugged in. With a handful of upgraded features, the KandyPens K-Vape Pro Vaporizer effectively builds on the success of their original K-Vape with added flexibility and a better design for a truly enhanced vapor quality.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
The KandyPens K-Vape Pro Vaporizer
Hybrid Conduction/Convection Heating System
4 Optimized Preset Heat Settings
Mouthpiece Cooling Technology
Upgraded Glass Mouthpiece (2)
Anodized Aluminum Body
Variable Voltage Battery
Large Heating Chamber
Single Button Controls
25-Second Heat-Up
Honeycomb Filter
Easy to Use
Instruction Card
Zero Combustion
Micro-USB Charger
Pass-Through Charging
Portable & Travel-Friendly Vape
Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty on Parts
Included Wire Brush & Spare Glass Mouthpiece
4 Temperature Settings: 350°F, 375°F, 400°F, & 428°F
The KandyPens K-Vape Pro Vaporizer is equipped with a newly engineered glass mouthpiece fit with a cooling honeycomb filter that effectively preserves the flavor of your herb. Even at the highest temperature settings, the inert nature of the glass mouthpiece will cool your draws to ensure smooth rips while preventing outside flavors from impairing your vapor quality. The glass mouthpiece is removable for easy cleaning and loading of the chamber, and each K-Vape Pro box includes a spare in case of accidents.
Many vaporizers that use conduction heating have an almost instant heat up time but run the risk of combusting your materials. Convection vapes are much better suited for optimal flavors while ensuring no combustion, but unfortunately have a much slower heat up time. The hybrid convection/conduction heating system of the KandyPens K-Vape Pro Vaporizer allows for a faster than average 25 second heat-up time. This balance of convection & conduction heating in the K-Vape Pro works by utilizing the walls of the chamber to heat your unit, while each draw pulls the hot air over the materials to finish the heating process. The hybrid heating system of the K-Vape Pro delivers a thorough vaporization with maximum flavors, without the need to stand around all day waiting for it to heat up.
The KandyPens K-Vape Pro Vaporizer has an upgraded variable voltage battery with one more temperature setting than the original K-Vape. Designed for a wider spectrum of vaping, you can now choose between 4 preset temperature settings each specifically chosen for the optimal vaporization of herbs. Single button controls allow you to turn the K-Vape Pro on by clicking the power button 5 times, while holding the power button down will cycle through each of the heat settings indicated by color coded LED lights (yellow - 350°F, green - 375°F, red - 400°F, blue - 428°F). If your more of a flavor savor than you should use the yellow or green settings, while those who prefer thick vapor and large clouds should opt for red or blue. Once you’ve designated your preferred temperature setting, the LED light will blink to begin heating. When the light stops blinking, you can begin your session! The battery is also equipped with pass-through charging capability that allows you to hit your vape while it's plugged in. With a handful of upgraded features, the KandyPens K-Vape Pro Vaporizer effectively builds on the success of their original K-Vape with added flexibility and a better design for a truly enhanced vapor quality.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
The KandyPens K-Vape Pro Vaporizer
Hybrid Conduction/Convection Heating System
4 Optimized Preset Heat Settings
Mouthpiece Cooling Technology
Upgraded Glass Mouthpiece (2)
Anodized Aluminum Body
Variable Voltage Battery
Large Heating Chamber
Single Button Controls
25-Second Heat-Up
Honeycomb Filter
Easy to Use
Instruction Card
Zero Combustion
Micro-USB Charger
Pass-Through Charging
Portable & Travel-Friendly Vape
Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty on Parts
Included Wire Brush & Spare Glass Mouthpiece
4 Temperature Settings: 350°F, 375°F, 400°F, & 428°F
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.