The KandyPens K-Vape Pro further builds on the quality performance of the original KandyPens K-Vape to provide a first class vaporizer experience with maximum flavors from your dry herbs. The K-Vape Pro offers more temperature control than its predecessor and now features an upgraded glass mouthpiece to amplify your flavors. A hybrid convection/conduction heating system works to prevent combustion while striking an elite balance between tasty vapor & thick clouds that gives you the best dry herb vaping sessions imaginable. The K-Vape Pro is easy to use and a great portable vaporizer for both beginners and experienced vaping enthusiasts alike.



The KandyPens K-Vape Pro Vaporizer is equipped with a newly engineered glass mouthpiece fit with a cooling honeycomb filter that effectively preserves the flavor of your herb. Even at the highest temperature settings, the inert nature of the glass mouthpiece will cool your draws to ensure smooth rips while preventing outside flavors from impairing your vapor quality. The glass mouthpiece is removable for easy cleaning and loading of the chamber, and each K-Vape Pro box includes a spare in case of accidents.



Many vaporizers that use conduction heating have an almost instant heat up time but run the risk of combusting your materials. Convection vapes are much better suited for optimal flavors while ensuring no combustion, but unfortunately have a much slower heat up time. The hybrid convection/conduction heating system of the KandyPens K-Vape Pro Vaporizer allows for a faster than average 25 second heat-up time. This balance of convection & conduction heating in the K-Vape Pro works by utilizing the walls of the chamber to heat your unit, while each draw pulls the hot air over the materials to finish the heating process. The hybrid heating system of the K-Vape Pro delivers a thorough vaporization with maximum flavors, without the need to stand around all day waiting for it to heat up.



The KandyPens K-Vape Pro Vaporizer has an upgraded variable voltage battery with one more temperature setting than the original K-Vape. Designed for a wider spectrum of vaping, you can now choose between 4 preset temperature settings each specifically chosen for the optimal vaporization of herbs. Single button controls allow you to turn the K-Vape Pro on by clicking the power button 5 times, while holding the power button down will cycle through each of the heat settings indicated by color coded LED lights (yellow - 350°F, green - 375°F, red - 400°F, blue - 428°F). If your more of a flavor savor than you should use the yellow or green settings, while those who prefer thick vapor and large clouds should opt for red or blue. Once you’ve designated your preferred temperature setting, the LED light will blink to begin heating. When the light stops blinking, you can begin your session! The battery is also equipped with pass-through charging capability that allows you to hit your vape while it's plugged in. With a handful of upgraded features, the KandyPens K-Vape Pro Vaporizer effectively builds on the success of their original K-Vape with added flexibility and a better design for a truly enhanced vapor quality.



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

The KandyPens K-Vape Pro Vaporizer

Hybrid Conduction/Convection Heating System

4 Optimized Preset Heat Settings

Mouthpiece Cooling Technology

Upgraded Glass Mouthpiece (2)

Anodized Aluminum Body

Variable Voltage Battery

Large Heating Chamber

Single Button Controls

25-Second Heat-Up

Honeycomb Filter

Easy to Use

Instruction Card

Zero Combustion

Micro-USB Charger

Pass-Through Charging

Portable & Travel-Friendly Vape

Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty on Parts

Included Wire Brush & Spare Glass Mouthpiece

4 Temperature Settings: 350°F, 375°F, 400°F, & 428°F