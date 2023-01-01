About this product
Boasting the same premium vapor production the KandyPens brand is known for, the Prism Plus Vaporizer is one of the stealthiest & most powerful wax pens to date. The slightly larger brother of the KandyPens Prism Vape Pen, the Prism Plus is about 4.1” inches long and just as easily concealable and pocket-friendly. This vaporizer can be easily hidden in your grip during use and won't weigh down or burden your pockets while on the move. Despite its small stature, the KandyPens Prism Plus does not sacrifice vapor quality for stealthiness, providing the same milky & potent rips wax enthusiasts desire.
The KandyPens Prism Plus comes with two premium oil atomizers. For our cloud blowers, the dual quartz rod atomizer will create huge dab-style rips from your wax concentrates. If your more of a flavor chaser, the ceramic coil-less atomizer extracts the essentials tastes & aromas of your concentrates for smaller, more modest sized rips. Either way you choose, both atomizers are made with high quality medical grade materials and leak-proof designs for the ultimate hassle-free & enjoyable experience.
The KandyPens Prism Plus features an impressive 900mAh battery with a long-lasting battery life and preset variable voltage temperatures optimized for the most popular waxy oils & vaping styles. A simple single button control makes toggling temperature presets seamless while the Prism Plus battery is charged via USB, making it uber easy to vape & power up on-the-go.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
KandyPens Prism Plus Vaporizer
Ceramic Coil-less Atomizer
Dual Quartz Rod Atomizer
Single Button Control
Stainless Steel Build
Variable Voltages
900mAh Battery
USB Charging
Super Compact
Pen-Style Design
2 Glass Mouthpieces
Keychain Dabber Tool
Pass-Through Charging
Portable & Travel-Friendly
The KandyPens Prism Plus comes with two premium oil atomizers. For our cloud blowers, the dual quartz rod atomizer will create huge dab-style rips from your wax concentrates. If your more of a flavor chaser, the ceramic coil-less atomizer extracts the essentials tastes & aromas of your concentrates for smaller, more modest sized rips. Either way you choose, both atomizers are made with high quality medical grade materials and leak-proof designs for the ultimate hassle-free & enjoyable experience.
The KandyPens Prism Plus features an impressive 900mAh battery with a long-lasting battery life and preset variable voltage temperatures optimized for the most popular waxy oils & vaping styles. A simple single button control makes toggling temperature presets seamless while the Prism Plus battery is charged via USB, making it uber easy to vape & power up on-the-go.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
KandyPens Prism Plus Vaporizer
Ceramic Coil-less Atomizer
Dual Quartz Rod Atomizer
Single Button Control
Stainless Steel Build
Variable Voltages
900mAh Battery
USB Charging
Super Compact
Pen-Style Design
2 Glass Mouthpieces
Keychain Dabber Tool
Pass-Through Charging
Portable & Travel-Friendly
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.