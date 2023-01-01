About this product
If you're looking for a quick, discreet and affordable way to enjoy your favorite oils (CBD, CO2, etc.), then look no further than the KandyPens Slim. With its easy-fill tank design and button-less operation, the Slim is a simple and effective way to vape on-the-go. The Slim utilizes a universal 510 threaded battery for enhanced compatibility, and also includes an industry leading Lifetime Warranty.
KandyPens Slim 510-thread Oil Vaporizer Pen💧
510-Threaded Vaporizer Battery 🔋
Compatible with Pre-Filled Cartridges
Advanced Tank Technology
Sleek & Compact Design
Portable & Pocket-Friendly
Phone/Tablet Stylus Tip
510 Threaded Vape Pen
Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
