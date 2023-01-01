About this product
With the Magical Butter Botanical Extractor you can make your own canna-butter & infused oil at home! Combining an immersion blender with a high-quality heating unit and digital thermostat, the Magical Butter infuser machine grinds, heats, stirs, and steeps your herbal extracts with ease. Simply select the temperature (160°, 190°, 220°, 250°F), and then select the time depending on the type of extract. Choose between 1 hour for oil, 2 hours for butter, 4 hours for tinctures, or an 8 hour freestyle mode. The Magical Butter Botanical Extractor is incredibly easy to use, even if you have no prior cooking or baking edibles. Create herbal infused desserts, drinks, sauces, soups, or even skin & beauty products with ease using the included Magic Butter Cook Book. The possibilities of what you can create with the Magical Butter Extractor are endless!
The Magical Butter Extractor was designed from the ground up with scientific rigor to create an entirely new kind of kitchen appliance. This is the first unit designed exclusively for the creation of medicinal grade edibles with laboratory-grade temperature controls and a programmable digital thermostat. This means that unlike other kitchen appliances such as crockpots, immersion cookers or using manual stove top methods of the past, the Magical Butter can yield powerful results without the need for constant monitoring. This is ideal for both casual users looking for a new way to enjoy their dry herbs and seasoned veterans wishing to expedite the process of making edibles.
The Magical Butter Botanical Extractor offers a much healthier and hassle-free way to consume your herbs. Rather than inhaling vapors or smoke which may irritate the sinuses and lungs, your essential blends can be readily absorbed into your bloodstream through digestion. Simply add your desired ingredients and using a simple one button press, the Magical Butter Extractor will yield impressive, potent results on a consistent basis. Measuring 14” inches tall, this oil and butter infuser can make up to 5 cups of per cycle, or as little as 2 cups, and be ready in as little as 1 hour! Single button controls and a unique self cleaning function make cooking edibles at home even easier than before. Grab the MagicalButter Botanical Extractor today and start enjoying high quality oils, butters, tinctures and concentrates made from the comfort of your very own kitchen!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Magical Butter Botanical Extractor
Create Herbal Infused Butter, Oil & More
Makes 2-5 Cups per Cycle (Capacity)
Little to No Labor Necessary!
5 Temperature Settings
One Button Operation
Sturdy Construction
Fully Automatic
Easy to Use
Weighs 10lbs
14” inches Tall
10” inches Wide
10” inch Diameter
Self Cleaning Function
Ready in as Little as 1 Hour
Countertop Dry Herb Extractor
Programmable Digital Thermostat
Laboratory-Grade Temperature Controls
Makes Oils, Butters, Tinctures & Concentrates
Microprocessor-Controlled Program Sequences
Box Includes:
1 x MagicalButter MB2E
1 x 110v Power Cord
1 x Purifying Filter
1 x Green LoveGlove
1 x Immersion Blender
1 x Stainless Steel Pitcher
1 x Magical Butter Cookbook
1 x Owner's Manual / Instruction Manual
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
