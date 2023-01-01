About this product
Randy's Chill is the world’s first & only vaporizer in the world with a freezable tube! The Chill is a premium 2-in-1 portable vaporizer compatible with both dry herbs & wax concentrates. Enjoy full flavors, without coughing up a lung, thanks to the Chill’s freezable tube mouthpiece that cools down your vapor to the perfect temperature. Unlike water that expands when frozen, the Randy’s freezable tube is filled with glycerin that won't expand and crack the glass, while maintaining a colder temperature longer than ice.
As if the freezable mouthpiece wasn’t great enough, the Chill also comes with an aqua bubbler mouthpiece for portable water filtration. The bubbler mouthpiece is great if you don’t have time to freeze your tube as it still delivers smooth & filtered hits with an added layer of percolation. Both interchangeable mouthpieces are included with the Randy’s chill and easy to swap out at any time you please. For an even colder experience, you can snag the Randy’s 5.5” inch Freezable Icicle Attachment for an extra long mouthpiece that further extends the air path and gives your vapor even more time to cool down.
Switching between the included dry herb & concentrate coil atomizers are as smooth as this vaporizer rips. The Randy’s Chill features a revolutionary magnetic chamber that securely houses your atomizer within the body and allows for the easiest possible transition when you want to change materials. The atomizer chamber is fashioned with a strong rare earth magnet that firmly holds your coils in place, and the door to expose the chamber easily swings open to make swapping atomizers & cleaning your vape a breeze. Dual functionality in a vaporizer is nothing out of the ordinary, but the simple & efficient design of the Randy’s Chill goes unmatched.
The unique & innovative design of the Randy’s Chill doesn’t end there. Everything you need is packed right inside this vaporizer—storage in the bottom will house the atomizer your not using with room for the included metal dab tool. Choose between 3 fashionable colors and enjoy the icy colds rips on-the-go with the coolest vaporizer in the game right now.
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
Randy’s Chill Freezable Handheld Vaporizer
World’s First & Only Freezable Vape
3 Optimized Temperature Settings
Built in Storage for Extra Coil
Freezable Tube Mouthpiece
Aqua Bubbler Mouthpiece
Variable Voltage Battery
1.5” inches Wide
4.5” inches Tall
Easy to Use
Multiple Colors
Dual Functionality
Included Metal Dab Tool
Compact & Travel-Friendly
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
