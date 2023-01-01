About this product
Create your own Path with the first of its kind, 2-in-1 Nectar Collector Vaporizer from Randy’s that doubles as a convenient 510-threaded battery for use with pre-filled cartridges! Randy’s Path is a multi-function vaporizer pen built to deliver smooth hits of your favorite wax concentrates no matter what form they come in. This electronic nectar collector works like any other honey collector or concentrate straw, except without the need for a torch! Simply dip the heated quartz tip into any desired wax or oil and draw from the opposite end. Your vapor will pass through the Path’s body and instantly produce flavorful & potent hits wherever life may take you.
The Randy’s Path Vaporizer was built with versatility in mind, understanding that every person has their own wants, needs, and expectations from their smoking equipment. When equipped with the quartz tip, simply uncap your wax storage container and dab directly from within. Additionally, the Path has the added benefit of using 510 threaded connections, making it one of the most versatile concentrate vaporizers on the market. To use with pre-filled cartridges, just remove the quartz tip, screw in any standard size 510-threaded cartridge, and you’re ready for takeoff! You can choose your own path again by either hitting the vape mouthpiece or the cartridge mouthpiece to enjoy your favorite wax or CBD cartridges with ease. If the quartz tip ever needs replacing, you can unscrew the old tip from the device and attach a new one the same way you would add a cartridge.
The Randy’s Path Vaporizer offers total control over the intensity of your vapor profiles using single button controls to toggle through the variable voltage heat settings. The 3 preset temperature settings (3.2v, 3.6v, 4.1v) make the Path great for vaporizing any number of concentrates at any viscosity, and are indicated by colored LED lights around the power button. Lower temperature settings, like the 3.2v, are best for flavor-savors or even beginners who might not enjoy blowing huge clouds of vapor right away. Higher temperatures such as the 4.1v, are powerful enough for even the most professional dabber. No matter what temperature you choose, the Randy’s Path is an excellent choice for elevating your dabbing experience to the next level.
The Randy’s Path Vaporizer features an ergonomic body with a sleek black finish, providing the power to vape your waxes and oils without the need for a big bulky rig. This innovative vaporizer pen is the most simple and convenient way to dab, effectively eliminating the need for any loading, and doing away with the large, messy dab stations associated with wax concentrates. The Path is small enough to slide right into your pockets when on the go, and includes a durable cover that protects the quartz tip when not in use. Snag the award-winning, game-changing Randy’s Path Vaporizer today and start enjoying your concentrates with all the intensity of a dab rig, but with the reliable portability of a vaporizer pen.
How to Use:
To Turn On/Off: 5 Rapid Clicks
To Change Heat Settings: 2 Rapid Clicks
To Preheat Cartridges: 3 Rapid Clicks
Full Battery: Blue Light
Low Battery: 8 Red Flashes
Get Connected:
Randy’s Path Dual Function Vaporizer Pen
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Universal 510-Thread Vaporizer 🔋
Works w. Pre-Filled Cartridges
Premium Quartz Crystal Tip
Single Button Controls
Dual Functionality
Simple to Use
650mAh Battery
Replaceable Parts
Pocket-Friendly Design
Electronic Nectar Collector
Fits Industry Standard Tanks
3 Preset Temperature Settings
Temperature Range: 650°-1200°F
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
